FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends Plenary Meeting of IMF & Financial Committee of IMF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attended the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through video conferencing.



The meeting was attended by Governors or Alternate Governors representing 190 member countries of the IMF on Thursday.

Ministry of Finance in a tweet said, "Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman attends the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the #IMFmeetings via virtual mode from New Delhi today."





Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman attends the Plenary Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee of the #IMFmeetings via virtual mode from New Delhi today. (1/4)



The discussions at the meeting were based on IMF Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda titled - Bolstering the Recovery, Countering Divergence.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Sitharaman emphasized that the Global Policy Agenda's suggestion to hasten the transition to a low-carbon economy for promoting growth that benefits all need to be viewed in the context of its implications for the Emerging Market and Developing Economies and low-income economies.

She endorsed the view of the IMF that the key priority remains to end the pandemic and the universal availability of vaccines and medical solutions need to be ensured.

FM Sitharaman informed the Committee that the world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India with more than 83 million doses administered. She said, India has supplied 65 million Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine doses to 80 countries, including 10 million vaccine doses as a grant.