- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.50
|Rs. 85.98
|Euro
|Rs. 89.96
|Rs. 92.63
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.73
|Rs. 23.4
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.54
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.03
|Rs. 108.15
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.58
|Rs. 55.17
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.45
|Rs. 63.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.21
|Rs. 97.01
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.67
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.64
|Rs. 4.86
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.75
|Rs. 11.28
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.33
|Rs. 51.29
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.23
|Rs. 22.69
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.64
|Rs. 7.94
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.55
|Rs. 63.37
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.02
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.84
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
