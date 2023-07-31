Live
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
- Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"
Following are foreign exchange rates on july-31-2023
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.08
|Rs. 85.55
|Euro
|Rs. 91.55
|Rs. 94.27
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.61
|Rs. 23.28
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.45
|Rs. 2.59
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.78
|Rs. 109.96
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.59
|Rs. 57.24
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.73
|Rs. 64.60
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.47
|Rs. 98.30
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.89
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.89
|Rs. 5.12
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.75
|Rs. 11.28
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.43
|Rs. 53.46
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.13
|Rs. 22.6
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.96
|Rs. 8.28
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.42
|Rs. 64.28
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.54
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.04
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
