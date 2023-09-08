Live
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
- India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi By Aditi Khanna
- India led rich, intense discussion on MDB reforms critical for climate action: G20 negotiators
Following are foreign exchange rates on September-08-2023
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.81
|Rs. 86.30
|Euro
|Rs. 89.76
|Rs. 92.43
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.82
|Rs. 23.49
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.68
|Rs. 107.79
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.55
|Rs. 55.14
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.29
|Rs. 63.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.03
|Rs. 96.82
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.63
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.56
|Rs. 4.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.80
|Rs. 11.33
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.42
|Rs. 51.38
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.32
|Rs. 22.77
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.61
|Rs. 7.91
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.44
|Rs. 63.26
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.99
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.78
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
