Foreign soil, Indian deals: Why are MoUs being signed at Davos Summit?

New Delhi: As the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu enthusiastically signed several MoUs with Indian companies in Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, a glaring question emerges: Why are these deals being inked on foreign soil?

The question being hotly debated on social media and in political circles is why state governments insist on sending delegations abroad to sign agreements with Indian firms, deals that could easily be finalised within India?

Many analysts argue that this is nothing more than a PR exercise. The governments appear to be not only pushing their business-friendly image, but also flaunting their ability to attract investment. If these were foreign investments, it would at least justify the MoU signing spree on foreign soil.

Netizens also criticised mega Indian deals being inked at the ongoing WEF event in Davos, with some even seeking clarification around misusing taxpayers’ money.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X that the “Maharashtra state government entourage has spent huge amounts of money to sign MOUs with Indian companies in Davos! Arrey bhai Mumbai main hi sign kar lete… oh but wait, AQI is better there.”

Another post by an X user called such exercises as “absolutely blatant".

"Opposition should demand and seek clarification around this Junket on Tax Payers Money!!! They are having ball of a time!!! Entire Indian entourage having Picnic in #Switzerland - Pity a common man,” wrote the X user.

According to another X user, “the fact is that most of this year's MoUs again seem to be with companies based in India, and these deals could have been signed in Mumbai itself”.

“In fact, I'm told that several MoUs were deliberately held back for months to inflate the investment figures showcased at Davos. No amount of PR spin can whitewash the Mahayuti's grave sin of driving crucial projects out of Maharashtra,” the X post claimed.