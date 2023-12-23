Live
- Podar international school in Hayathnagar celebrates Christmas
- Discovery Oaks school in Hyderabad celebrates first annual day in a grandeur
- Unlicensed drug manufacturing facility busted in Telangana
- Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of India’s Tests against South Africa due to finger injury; Abhimanyu Easwaran named replacement
- Hubble Telescope images galaxy with ‘forbidden’ light
- Virender Singh Yadav to return Padma Shri award over Sanjay Singh's election as WFI prez
- 5 dead, 3 injured in road accident in Philippines
- Hijab is our right, let's live like brothers & sisters: K'taka student Muskan
- Sangram Singh’s ‘Udaan Zindagi Ki’ is how a guy hustles to realise his dream of sports
- 6.0 magnitude quake jolts Tonga Islands
Just In
Forex reserves rise $9.112 bn to $615.971 bn
Highlights
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the...
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion. In October 2021, India’s forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.
The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year. For the week ended December 15, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $8.349 billion to $545.048 billion, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released on Friday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS