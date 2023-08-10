Four Top Social Innovators make it to SEOY India Award 2023

Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in partnership with the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, today announced the finalists for the most awaited 14th edition of the ‘Social Entrepreneur of the Year’ India Award 2023. The prestigious award recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions of social innovators in India who have transformed lives and communities through their exceptional socio-business initiatives.

The extensive selection process is based on various parameters such as the organization’s orientation towards addressing social inequalities, exclusion and marginalization; uniqueness of the social model or initiative, and ability to create sustainable systemic level changes. The Schwab Foundation and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation teams also conducted background research, personal and team interactions, impact assessment, expert reviews and reference checks to select the following four high-impact social innovators as finalists:

1. Dr. Aparna Hegde, ARMMAN, Mumbai

www.armman.org









2. Ms. Bijal Brahmbhatt, Mahila Housing Sewa Trust, Ahmedabad



www.mahilahousingtrust.org









3. Mr. Dhimant Parekh & Ms. Anuradha Parekh, The Better India, Bengaluru

www.thebetterindia.com









4. Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, New Delhi

www.ujalacygnus.com









The winner of the Social Entrepreneur of the Year India Award will be chosen by a distinguished jury comprised of industry stalwarts and eminent personalities from different backgrounds. The award will be announced on August 25, 2023 in a grand ceremony in New Delhi amongst distinguished global leaders and representatives from various sectors gathered to celebrate the spirit of social entrepreneurship. This year, the award ceremony will be on the side-lines of B20 - Business 20 of G20 in India.

The SEOY India Award 2023 received 110 diverse applications this year, with around 60% of them being first-time applicants, reflecting the reach of the platform to newer organisations. The top five sectors in applications consisted of Education, Health, Rural Development, Environment (waste management), Water and Enterprise Development.

Through their humanitarian approaches, the shortlisted finalists, have exhibited unparalleled commitment towards addressing some of India's most pressing social challenges. Their contributions range from:

a) providing support to maternal and neonatal cases in remote regions by leveraging technology to connect and resolve primary health complications of pregnant women and new-born babies

b) bringing constructive advancements for women of urban-built landscapes in poor communities by improving their housing, living, and working environments

c) bringing innovative solutions of affordable and accessible healthcare services in poor housing localities

d) bringing the stories of positivity and change from the unseen India to the mainstream for amplification as well as bringing societal optimism and inspiration lead impact

As part of the award, the winner of the SEOY India Award 2023 will join the social innovators community of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a leading global platform that has accelerated outstanding models of social innovation for over 25 years. The Winner and Finalists of SEOY India Award 2023 will also have the opportunity to apply for the Hindustan Times Fellowship for the Stanford Seed Transformation program.

In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation came together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2023 and has since recognised and supported the growing field of social innovation in India. Over the last decade, it has established itself as one of the most reputable awards for social entrepreneurs.