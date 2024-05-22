Live
- Nykaa’s net profit nosedives 48 per cent to Rs 9 crore QoQ
- I don’t accept Calcutta HC’s OBC certificate cancellation order: Bengal CM
- Australia reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu
- Leopard caught in wire mesh in Kerala's Palakkad, dies after rescue mission
- Rajasthan sizzles: Met dept warns of mercury shooting up to 48 degree celsius in next 72 hours
- Ekal abhiyan Varg meeting held in Gadwal
- Pakistan forms committee to investigate mob attack on its students in Bishkek
- Ixigo receives SEBI nod for IPO as Oyo withdraws papers
- Saikat and Illingworth to be on-field umpires in Men’s T20 World Cup opening match between USA and Canada
- Truecaller to let users create digital version of their voice using Microsoft's new tech
Just In
Naga Chaitanya unveils raw look from ‘Thandel’
The upcoming film "Thandel," featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is creating buzz with its intriguing premise and star-studded cast. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner with Allu Aravind presenting, the film promises to be a visual spectacle.
Naga Chaitanya recently shared a glimpse from the movie, showcasing his rustic avatar. In the unveiled picture, he embodies the role of a fisherman with authenticity, sporting a rugged appearance adorned with a vest, black pants, and a red towel around his neck. His intense portrayal, complemented by a charismatic smile, hints at a compelling performance ahead.
To immerse himself in the character, Chaitanya underwent extensive training and dialect coaching, mastering the Srikakulam slang for his dialogues. With the renowned Devi Sri Prasad on music duties and Shamdat behind the camera, "Thandel" promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. As anticipation mounts for its release, fans eagerly await more glimpses into this highly anticipated venture.