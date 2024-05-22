Naga Chaitanya unveils raw look from ‘Thandel’

The upcoming film "Thandel," featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is creating buzz with its intriguing premise and star-studded cast. Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner with Allu Aravind presenting, the film promises to be a visual spectacle.

Naga Chaitanya recently shared a glimpse from the movie, showcasing his rustic avatar. In the unveiled picture, he embodies the role of a fisherman with authenticity, sporting a rugged appearance adorned with a vest, black pants, and a red towel around his neck. His intense portrayal, complemented by a charismatic smile, hints at a compelling performance ahead.

To immerse himself in the character, Chaitanya underwent extensive training and dialect coaching, mastering the Srikakulam slang for his dialogues. With the renowned Devi Sri Prasad on music duties and Shamdat behind the camera, "Thandel" promises to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. As anticipation mounts for its release, fans eagerly await more glimpses into this highly anticipated venture.