Singer Deepak Blue reflects on his career and success of ‘Pushpa’ song

Celebrated singer Deepak Blue recently shared insights into his illustrious career and the phenomenal success of the chart-topping track "Pushpa Pushpa." With over three hundred songs to his credit in languages spanning Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Deepak expressed his delight at the immense popularity of "Pushpa Pushpa," hailing it as the pinnacle of his musical journey.

Born and raised in Chennai to a multicultural family, Deepak, originally named Deepak Subrahmanyam Kappagantulu, opened up about his journey from participating in singing reality shows to becoming a sought-after playback singer. Reflecting on his unique stage name, Deepak revealed his fondness for the color blue, which inspired the change.

He also divulged plans for future endeavors, including the creation of an independent album featuring melodious tunes, expressing a desire to explore a variety of musical styles. Deepak Blue's remarkable success story continues to inspire aspiring singers and music enthusiasts alike.