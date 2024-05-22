NBK to unveil Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ trailer

Natasimham Balakrishna, revered as the 'God Of Masses,' is set to unveil the trailer of the highly anticipated crime thriller "Satyabhama" in a grand event in Hyderabad on the 24th of this month. Starring the charismatic Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role and Naveen Chandra in a pivotal part, the film is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts. Directed by Suman Chikkala, with screenplay by "Major" director Sashikiran Tikka, "Satyabhama" promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline.

The announcement of Balakrishna's participation as the trailer's launcher has generated immense excitement among fans and cinephiles alike. With his esteemed presence and the anticipation surrounding the film, the event is expected to be a star-studded affair. As the countdown begins for the trailer release, the buzz surrounding "Satyabhama" continues to grow, signaling a promising cinematic experience for audiences eagerly awaiting its theatrical debut.