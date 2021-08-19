FPI inflows up 7% to $592 bn in Q1

New Delhi: The value of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) holdings in the domestic equities reached $592 billion in three months ended June 2021, a surge of seven percent from the preceding quarter, according to a Morningstar report.

This was largely on the back of robust net inflows from FPIs, coupled with the strong performance of the Indian equity markets. "As of the quarter ended June 2021, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities stood at $592 billion, which was considerably higher than the $552 billion recorded in the previous quarter, a spike of around seven per cent," the report noted.

As of June 2020, the value of FPI investments in Indian equities had been $344 billion. However, overseas investors' contribution to domestic equity market capitalisation dropped marginally during the quarter under review to 19.1 per cent from 19.9 per cent for the March quarter.

Offshore mutual funds form an important component of total foreign portfolio investment, apart from other large FPIs, such as offshore insurance companies, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds. For the quarter ended June 2021, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $0.68 billion compared with the net inflow of $7.64 billion was recorded during the quarter ended March 2021.

While the second wave of the pandemic prompted overseas investors to turn negative on Indian equities in April and May as they sold net assets worth $1.29 billion and $0.39 billion, respectively, they came back strongly in June to pump in $2.36 billion as the situation turned favorable for them.