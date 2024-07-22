FPIs infuse Rs 30,772 cr into Indian markets in July

New Delhi: Foreign investors injected Rs30,772 crore into Indian equities so far this month, driven by hopes of continued policy reforms, sustained economic growth and a better-than-expected earnings season.

“Additionally, the anticipation of a reform-oriented budget has also lifted investor sentiment,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) at Morningstar Investment Research India.

“Going forward, if the recent trend of weakness in dollar and bond yields persists, FPIs are likely to continue their buying in the market,” added VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic and foreign investors are keenly watching for possible tweaks in the long-term capital gains tax in the Budget to be presented on July 23, he added. According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs30,772 crore in equities this month (till July 19).