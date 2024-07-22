Live
- Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
- Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
- Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
- Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
- Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
- Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
- Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’
- Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
Just In
FPIs infuse Rs 30,772 cr into Indian markets in July
Foreign investors injected Rs30,772 crore into Indian equities so far this month, driven by hopes of continued policy reforms, sustained economic growth and a better-than-expected earnings season.
New Delhi: Foreign investors injected Rs30,772 crore into Indian equities so far this month, driven by hopes of continued policy reforms, sustained economic growth and a better-than-expected earnings season.
“Additionally, the anticipation of a reform-oriented budget has also lifted investor sentiment,” said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director (manager research) at Morningstar Investment Research India.
“Going forward, if the recent trend of weakness in dollar and bond yields persists, FPIs are likely to continue their buying in the market,” added VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Domestic and foreign investors are keenly watching for possible tweaks in the long-term capital gains tax in the Budget to be presented on July 23, he added. According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs30,772 crore in equities this month (till July 19).