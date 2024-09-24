From 10 Cities to 28 States, Core Integra Unveils Aggressive Growth Strategy for 2025

Core Integra, a national leader in Labour Law Compliance solutions for Indian enterprises, has announced a nationwide expansion, with plans to establish offices in all 28 states within the next 12 months. Currently operating in ten major cities, Core Integra's bold initiative will extend its presence to every state capital, further solidifying its position as a national compliance leader.

As India's economic growth accelerates, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are becoming key hubs for business expansion, with new establishments and manufacturing units emerging rapidly. This growth has led to an increased demand for national compliance partners who can manage the complexities of regulatory requirements. Core Integra's expansion strategy is designed to meet this rising need by offering localized services in these regions, ensuring businesses have the support they need to navigate compliance seamlessly as they scale their operations.

To achieve its ambitious expansion goals, Core Integra is building a powerhouse leadership team to drive its mission forward. By promoting top talent within the company and recruiting industry-leading experts over the past few months, Core Integra is assembling a dynamic team poised to lead the charge. This newly strengthened leadership will play a pivotal role in positioning the company as the go-to compliance provider in every state of India, fuelling its vision of nationwide dominance in compliance management.

"We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings as we align with the vision of Bharat—where businesses thrive without regulatory challenges. Our goal is to simplify compliance nationwide, making Bharat a global hub for seamless operations. By leveraging technology, we are expanding our reach and empowering enterprises, especially in high-growth regions, to focus on innovation while we handle compliance. This is our contribution to making Bharat truly 'Ease of Doing Business' ready," said Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of Core Integra.

Unlike traditional expansion models that require significant manpower increases, Core Integra’s approach is notably cost-effective, thanks to its innovative RegTech platform, Ctrl F. This technology-driven solution allows the company to scale efficiently without proportional increases in personnel, setting it apart from competitors. The platform’s focus on centralization, standardization, automation, and governance ensures seamless expansion while maintaining operational efficiency.

Core Integra offers Compliance advisory, Compliance & Payroll outsourcing, HR Operations, Talent Acquisition, HR Tech and Reg Tech solutions, alongside proprietary tech platforms such as Ctrl-F (labour law compliance), CoreX (HRMS), Core PFT (PF Trust operations), Core Pay (Payment management), Core Audit (Audit management) and custom tools using Robotic Process Automation (RPA). These advanced technologies drive process efficiencies and cost optimization for enterprises. Core Integra aims to deliver these cutting-edge solutions across India, empowering businesses to stay competitive on a global scale.