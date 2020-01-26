FSME India bats for decentralisation in AP

Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India (FSME India), apex body of MSME Associations in AP & Telangana, said that it prepared a detailed report on 'The Road for Development of Andhra Pradesh' and submitted to political parties before Assembly elections last year.

FSME India also submitted this report to the Andhra Pradesh Government and its key leadership in June this year after YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed charge as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. In this report, FSME India strongly advocated for the decentralised administration and development for achieving balanced growth in Andhra Pradesh.

On January 20, YSRCP Government decided to decentralise administration by establishing three capital cities in Visakhapatnam (Executive Capital), Amaravati (Legislative Capital) and Kurnool (Judicial Capital). The Government also introduced and passed AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 in Assembly.

AP CM announced in the Assembly that the move is aimed at achieving balanced growth across Andhra Pradesh. In this context, FSME India and other associations welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to develop three capital cities as the decision will lead to faster development of backward Rayalaseema, North Andhra and all parts of the State.

"For the past several years, we have been advocating for the decentralised administration and development in Andhra Pradesh. We strongly believe that this result in overall development of Andhra Pradesh. We congratulate Hon'ble AP Chief Minister Dr YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the bold step which will benefit Andhra Pradesh in long term," APK Reddy, National President, FSME India, and Vice Chairman, South India MSME JAC, told the media in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Decentralisation will take administration to the doorsteps of people and people will have easier access to administration, Reddy mentioned. Industry body said that the three-capitals plans would not curtail the development of Amaravati as legislative capital would be located in Amaravati.

The presence of executive capital would lead to development in Visakhapatnam while judicial capital would boost development in Kurnool. As consequence, all the regions in Andhra Pradesh will witness development, which will go a long way in reducing regional imbalances. Further, the Andhra Pradesh government should develop MSME Parks, go for cluster-based industrial development across the State.

"To put industrial sector in AP on a growth path, the Andhra Pradesh government should develop industrial clusters across the state. Each mandal should have at least one industrial park with primary focus on the resources and raw materials available in the respective mandal or district," said APK Reddy.