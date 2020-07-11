Fuel prices again on longer pause, unchanged for four days

New Delhi: Auto fuel prices have again gone for a longer pause with oil marketing companies keeping the pump prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

In the National Capital, petrol is still priced at Rs 80.43 a litre while diesel prices remain a tad higher at Rs 80.78 a litre.

After keeping priced unchanged for the previous seven days the oil companies had increased the price of diesel by 25 paise a litre in Delhi on Tuesday (July 7) while keeping petrol prices unchanged.

Since then, pump prices of the two petroleum products have remained static in line with the global movement of crude prices remaining stable at $42 a barrel. But with crude rising to over $43 a barrel on Saturday, there could be some hike in pump prices next week.

Before Tuesday, auto fuel prices remained unchanged for the seven consecutive days.

Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels in 23 days of the past month after the oil marketing companies (OMC) resumed the daily price revision system from June 7 that kept the petrol and diesel prices rising incessantly till June 29.

During the daily hike till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new feat by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat.