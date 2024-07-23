Fund mobilisation via capital mkt on the rise

New Delhi: Capital markets are becoming more prominent in India’s growth story, with an expanding share in capital formation and investment landscape on the back of technology, innovation and digitisation, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday. Further, Indian markets are resilient to global geo-political and economic shocks, it added.

“Despite heightened geo-political risks, rising interest rates and volatile commodity prices, Indian capital markets have been one of the best performing among emerging markets in FY24,” the Economic Survey said.

The BSE benchmark Sensex and National Stock Exchange’s Nifty-50 have given stellar returns to investors in the financial year 2023-24. The Nifty-50 index rose by 26.8 per cent during FY24 against a decline of 8.2 per cent during FY23. Additionally, 30-share Sensex has soared around 25 per cent in FY24. Moreover, the uptrend continued in FY25, with the 30-share index on July 3 touching the 80,000 mark in intra-day trading for the first time.

“The exemplary performance of the Indian stock market compared to the world and emerging markets over the years can be primarily attributed to India’s resilience to global geo-political and economic shocks, its solid and stable domestic macroeconomic outlook, and the strength of the domestic investor base,” said the document tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.