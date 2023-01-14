G Square Epitome brings festive offer

Hyderabad: on the occasion of Sankranti festival, real estate developer G Square Housing announced it will be giving gifts to their customers. Moreover, festival specific activities such as flying kite, pottery, Bommala Kolovu among others are being organised as a part of "G Square Epitome Sankranti Sambaralu," held from January 11 to 22, 2023 at the G Square Epitome Integrated City site on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway.

The developer said that the Integrated City spread over 1242 acres of land area is approved by HMDA and Rera. The phase one holds 368 acres of premium villa plot community offering over 140 amenities such as the city's largest clubhouse on 5.65 acres. The development secured with CCTV surveillance, has various integrated infrastructure including a 30-acre IT Park, 100-acre Golf Course, 40-acre Luxury Resort, 279-acre Natural Lake, and much more. N Eshwar, CEO, G Square Epitome Housing said, "We would like to celebrate this festival that is closely bound to the culture of Telangana with everyone at our prestigious project G Square Epitome Integrated City, which is located on the ever-growing Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway. We have some amazing gifts and fun activities organised for everyone to come and celebrate this festive occasion with their families at the venue. I wish everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti."

The CEO further said that anyone visiting this integrated city during the offer period will stand a chance of winning cars and bikes. Also, gold coins will be given to 100 site visited customers on a daily basis. On booking of a plot, the customer will get a fully paid foreign trip for two to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore or Dubai. The customer can also opt for a 40-gram gold coin instead of the foreign trip. Customers visiting the site will also receive special gifts such as sarees and t-shirt's every day, he added.