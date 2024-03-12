Gadkari approves Rs 494 crore outlay for 4-laning highway to Jim Corbett Park

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday approved an allocation of Rs 494.45 crore for the 4-laning and upgradation of the Kashipur to Ramnagar section of National Highway 121in Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

He said the Kashipur-Ramnagar section will improve connectivity to Jim Corbett National Park, which is a popular tourist destination.

The corridor is one of the busiest tourist routes in Uttarakhand and the new project will reduce travel time and increase safety for road users. Economic activity will also gain momentum in the project impact area, the minister added.