Gadkari unveils Rs 6,600cr worth highway projects in Odisha

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 28 National Highway projects entailing an investment of Rs 6,600 crore, through video conferencing at an event in Shri Jagannath Puri.

The projects that were inaugurated include the 6-lane Chandikhol to Bhadrak section of National Highway-16 and 4-lane Baharagora-Singhra section of National Highway-49.

These projects will reduce travel time and save fuel. There will be easier connectivity to ports on the east coast, which will increase industrial activities, the minister said.

He said that with the aim of accelerating the pace of development in Odisha, the foundation stone of 26 ambitious projects has also been laid.

Apart from these, work is also starting on 13 other projects.

"With the completion of these projects, the economic development of Odisha will gain momentum. Also, the journey of the devotees visiting Shri Jagannath Dham and Konark Temple will be safe and completed in time. Connectivity of Odisha between other states will improve. Access to ports for mining and raw materials will be easier. This will boost economic activities. With the construction of the railway bridge, travel will be safe and speedy," Gadkari said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, MPs, MLAs and officials were also present at the inauguration and the foundation stone laying ceremony.