Games24x7 announces TechXpedite 3.0 to accelerate India's next wave of tech innovation

India’s startup ecosystem is now the third largest in the world and home to over 1,76,000 registered startups. Technology continues to be the driving force behind the country’s transformation into a global hub of innovation. Strengthening this momentum, Games24x7, today announced the third edition of its flagship accelerator program, TechXpedite.

The 90-day program is designed to support early-stage startups across three key areas — AI for Skills, Gaming & Sports, and Inclusive Technology. TechXpedite is tailored for early-stage startups that have progressed beyond the idea phase and are actively building, testing, or validating their product. The program is now accepting applications from startups, with the submission window open until September 19, 2025.

Speaking about the launch of TechXpedite 3.0, Mr. Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Games24x7, said, “India’s innovation ecosystem is rich in exceptional entrepreneurial talent and remarkable ideas. Over the course of our engagement with startups through TechXpedite, we have seen first-hand the passion, problem-solving skills, and calibre of entrepreneurs tackling challenges across industries. With the right resources and guidance, these innovators can create lasting impact at scale, in tune with the evolving needs of India’s trillion-dollar digital economy vision. We are proud to be part of the journey of these talented entrepreneurs, contributing to their growth through mentorship, training, and access to capital — and, in doing so, helping strengthen India’s vibrant technology startup ecosystem.”

Launched in 2023, the accelerator program has attracted strong interest from startups nationwide. The previous edition, TechXpedite 2.0 recorded over a 100% increase in applications, with entries pouring in from 24 states, reflecting the program’s broad reach and diversity. While 60% of applicants came from Tier 1 cities, there was a notable rise in participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions — underscoring the growing democratization of innovation across the country. Among the startups selected for the last edition’s final cohort, two were from Hyderabad, including standout ventures such as BeAble Health, a rehabilitation solutions provider leveraging immersive technology, and HomeGround, a community-driven sports engagement platform.

TechXpedite 2.0 has been a milestone year for the cohort, with members achieving remarkable wins and recognition across the globe. Choira AI, driving innovation in music creation, joined the India AI Mission’s market expansion program at HEC Paris and won the Global Startup Award at Sushitech Tokyo. Zeuron.ai, focused on gamified well-being and holistic care, bagged the 2025 Medicall Innovation Award for healthcare AI.

Sharing his experience, Habib Ali, Founder, BeAble, said, "The mentorship, technical sessions, and business connects at Techxpedite were incredibly insightful — each aspect contributed to a steep learning curve."

In a reaffirmation of its commitment to the accelerator, Games24x7 will extend strategic investments to the top three startups emerging from the TechXpedite 3.0 cohort, providing strategic support and capital to help translate their innovations into scalable impact. This is in addition to the wide range of high-impact benefits that startups selected for TechXpedite gain access to, including expert mentorship from industry leaders, curated masterclasses, and hands-on support to sharpen their business models and go-to-market strategies. Additionally, these selected startups will receive access to over $500,000 worth of technology credits to help them scale their business.

To build multi-regional participation and outreach, TechXpedite 3.0 will host city chapters across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Amravati, providing on-ground engagement with local startup communities. The program will culminate in a Pitch Day in February 2026, where shortlisted startups will present their solutions to a panel of investors and domain experts.