Gaming sector facing talent crunch: IGDC
Hyderabad: The $3.1 billion gaming market in India is facing three major challenges, besides the Centre’s clarification in August this year to cover online gaming under gambling leading it to attract 28 per cent GST, one being skilled talent, followed by consumer behaviour and the funding winter. However, the industry is confident to grow past these challenges over a period, said IGDC official.
The 15th edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) took off in Hyderabad on Thursday. This year, more than 80 participants from Hyderabad including Hitwicket, Athirath, Street Lamp, were part of the three-day gaming developer conference.
The conference kicked off with the launch of the ‘Lumikai State of India Gaming report FY23.’According to the report,India’s gaming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent to reach $7.5 billion in FY28. The gaming market hit $3.1 billion in FY23.