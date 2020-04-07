GEF India contributes to Telangana CMRF

Hyderabad: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd (GEF India), which markets edible oils under Freedom brand, has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) of Telangana to support the relief and safety measures being undertaken by the Government in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The cheque was handed over to K T Rama Rao, Minister for MA&UD, Industries and IT, Industry & Commerce, and Etela Rajender, Health Minister, Telangana by Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, GEF Indi) & P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom.

Pradeep Chowdhry, Managing Director, GEF India, said, " GEF India is humbled to contribute to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund in this time of India's fight against COVID-19.

We are confident that our contribution will have a positive impact on the communities that have been hit hardest by this unprecedented crisis".

We appreciate the efforts being taken by the Central Government, the State Governments, district administrations, doctors and police in dealing with this unprecedented crisiswhile ensuring supply of essential commodities to the citizens, he added.