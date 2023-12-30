Gem, jewellery exports tumble 4.52% in Nov

Mumbai: The overall gem and jewellery exports witnessed aon-year decline of 4.52 per cent in November to Rs 19,018.180 crore ($2,263.34 million), GJEPC said on Friday. Exports stood at Rs 19,917.73 crore ($2437.53 million) during November 2022, according to the data by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

“The decline in shipments has narrowed to just 4.52 per cent. There is an improvement in gem and jewellery exports in November mainly due to supply disruptions. “The industry in India had urged the industry to stop importing rough diamonds from October 15 till December 15.”

