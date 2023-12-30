Live
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
- Gem, jewellery exports tumble 4.52% in Nov
- Comeback Year For The Wealthy: Elon Musk Leads World’s Richest to $1.5 Tn Wealth Gain in 2023
Just In
Gem, jewellery exports tumble 4.52% in Nov
Highlights
Mumbai: The overall gem and jewellery exports witnessed aon-year decline of 4.52 per cent in November to Rs 19,018.180 crore ($2,263.34 million),...
Mumbai: The overall gem and jewellery exports witnessed aon-year decline of 4.52 per cent in November to Rs 19,018.180 crore ($2,263.34 million), GJEPC said on Friday. Exports stood at Rs 19,917.73 crore ($2437.53 million) during November 2022, according to the data by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
“The decline in shipments has narrowed to just 4.52 per cent. There is an improvement in gem and jewellery exports in November mainly due to supply disruptions. “The industry in India had urged the industry to stop importing rough diamonds from October 15 till December 15.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS