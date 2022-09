Gen Z opting for co-living over rental places 

For college students and young professionals, especially in big cities, co-living has become the new "it" thing. Although these locations may be the centre of business activity, moving somewhere new to start over can be difficult due to the high cost of real estate and other complications. Co-living offers many advantages, which is why it is now one of the most sought-after choices for young professionals in the real estate sector. Leading co-living company Isthara outlines the distinctive features that set co-living apart from rented properties.

Being social beyond social media



While social media was designed to bring people closer, it fosters an environment of reclusion, often driving us away from social interaction. This problem often persists in a greater font in rental spaces where a person is living by themselves or with just one or two roommates who they have never met before. Co-living spaces are designed in a way where they foster community engagement, and often offer programmes and activities that bring all the residents of a property together to partake in recreational activities. This helps those who are moving to a new city for work, and who don't already have a social support system in the city.

Lower deposits, not expectations

Often, one of the biggest hindrances when moving to a new city and renting out a place is the sky-high prices of real estate. Co-Living properties always have lowered rates because of the shared model, and often boasts of prices that are 1/10th that of renting out single properties or rooms. This makes co-living the perfect option for those who want to start saving right from their first job in the new city. Along with the base prices being cheaper, co-living allows young professionals to live closer to their workplaces.

No more chores

Moving to a new city often comes with a renewed sense of independence, especially for those moving away from home for the first time. Living independently means you often have to do household chores, which may especially be tough for those who have grown up depending on their family for everyday tasks. When living in a rental property, it becomes imperative for the resident to take care of cooking, laundry, cleaning and additional chores to maintain their living space and ensure things are in order.

Live according to your lifestyle

Many people move to a new city to have the freedom to live life on their own terms. However, rental properties often come with restrictions. Even in metro cities, a lot of rental spaces refuse to offer their spaces to people belonging to a particular class, caste, gender or sexual orientation. While this level of discrimination has diminished over the past few years, it is still prevalent, and can sometimes pose additional safety risks to those belonging to specific communities. Leave the renter conflicts at the door

Being given a choice of renting out a space doesn't always mean there won't be additional hurdles that come along. Those renting out spaces often fall into conflicts with their landlords, roommates or even their neighbours regarding a wide range of concerns, and with co-living, these conflicts can be brought down to a bare minimum.