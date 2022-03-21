Generation India-AWS launch upskilling, job training

Hyderabad: Generation India has announced a collaboration with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training through the AWS re/Start program across 10 cities in India.

It is a 12-week training programme covering cloud fundamentals, AWS core services, as well as practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help unemployed and underemployed individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles. The first cohort was launched this month. The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, an AlphaBeta research finds. To address this challenge, the current programme aims at build an inclusive, diverse pipeline of new talent that have cloud technology skills by training unemployed or underemployed individuals who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.

"We're excited to launch the programme to support our learners with valuable, in-demand cloud computing skills with industry-recognised AWS Certification, putting them on the path to success. The programme assists unemployed and underemployed people in finding in-demand cloud jobs," Arunesh Singh, CEO, Generation India, said.