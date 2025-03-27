Live
- WFP warns of malnutrition threats in Afghanistan, 3.5 million children at risk in 2025
- IPL 2025: De Kock made Archer look like he was bowling quite slow, says Moeen Ali
- 'BJP suppressing free speech,' says Pramod Tiwari on LoP Gandhi's treatment in Parliament
- K'taka: Justice Nagamohan Das panel submits report on internal reservation for SCs in govt jobs
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
- How Policy Reforms and Infrastructure Investments Are Powering Viksit Bharat and Transforming the Indian Logistics Industry
- YSRCP Secures YSR District ZP Chairman Post
- Tiger cub disappears in MP's Panna Reserve, authority says 'natural'
- Stalin Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's Remarks On Language And Delimitation
- Indian IT services to log 6-8 pc growth once again in fiscal 2026: Crisil
Gita-themed calendar launched
Hyderabad: Cycle Pure, makers of aroma products, released a unique 18-month calendar with the Bhagavad Gita as its central theme. The calendar aims to...
Hyderabad: Cycle Pure, makers of aroma products, released a unique 18-month calendar with the Bhagavad Gita as its central theme. The calendar aims to make the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita relevant to the present generations, and offer clarity and wisdom for navigating everyday dilemmas.
A first of its kind, the calendar features 18 striking portraits of Lord Krishna, hand drawn and rendered using 13 traditional Indian art forms including Tanjore art, Mysuru art, Madhubani, Phad, Pattachitra and Rajasthani miniature art among others. The traditional art forms have been brought to life using the most modern printing techniques. The calendar glows in the dark enabling devotees to get a glimpse of the God’s portrait even in darkness.