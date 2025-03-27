  • Menu
Gita-themed calendar launched

Gita-themed calendar launched
Hyderabad: Cycle Pure, makers of aroma products, released a unique 18-month calendar with the Bhagavad Gita as its central theme. The calendar aims to make the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita relevant to the present generations, and offer clarity and wisdom for navigating everyday dilemmas.

A first of its kind, the calendar features 18 striking portraits of Lord Krishna, hand drawn and rendered using 13 traditional Indian art forms including Tanjore art, Mysuru art, Madhubani, Phad, Pattachitra and Rajasthani miniature art among others. The traditional art forms have been brought to life using the most modern printing techniques. The calendar glows in the dark enabling devotees to get a glimpse of the God’s portrait even in darkness.

