Live
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena issues orders to curb illegal storage of liquor ahead of elections
- ‘Chebuthava’ from ‘Rathnam’is a soul-stirring number
- ‘Seetha Kalyana Vaibhogame’set to hit screens on April 26
- Triangular contests on three Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- AP Inter results to be released tomorrow after record 22-day wait
- ‘Sahkutumbanaam’ promises a delightful family entertainer
- EAM Jaishankar spotlights Modi govt's Act East policy, completing strategic connectivity projects via Myanmar
- 'Couldn't really offer Rajasthan Royals the best version of myself', says Zampa on withdrawing from IPL 2024
- Hospital sinks highest source of multidrug-resistant bacteria: Study
- Sommet Education Foundation under the high patronage of Accor to develop Indian Talent Development Initiative
Just In
Global rally driving gold futures on MCX
Mumbai: The price of gold went up on MCX on Wednesday with gold for June 5 delivery traded 0.44 per cent higher at Rs71,652 per 10 grams at around...
Mumbai: The price of gold went up on MCX on Wednesday with gold for June 5 delivery traded 0.44 per cent higher at Rs71,652 per 10 grams at around 11:30 a.m.The gold price in the domestic futures market tracked the rally in the global market which saw the price of the yellow metal closing to a record high.
Both gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday.
Gold futures, maturing on June 5, 2024, stood at Rs71,456 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a jump of Rs116 or 0.16 per cent. The previous close was recorded at Rs71,340. Gold prices were hovering near record-high levels of $2,351.94 per ounce in the global market on Wednesday morning trade as big buying by central banks fuelled the rising demand for the precious metal amid escalating geopolitical risks and rising inflation. Indications of a US Fed rate cut have also led to an increase in the demand for gold as financial assets are seen as less attractive by investors.