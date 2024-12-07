Globus Spirits unveils TERAI India Craft Gin – Litchi & Mulberries: A celebration of Heritage and Innovation

Globus Spirits Limited proudly announces the launch of TERAI India Craft Gin – Litchi & Mulberries, a vibrant new expression of the internationally awarded & critically acclaimed TERAI India Dry Gin. This latest addition marks the debut of The Bagh Explorations, a delightful series of gins inspired by the fruits grown at Swarup Family farmlands in Jarauda, Uttar Pradesh.

Created from scratch at The India Craft Spirits Co. distillery in Behror, Rajasthan, this exquisite gin is a testament to TERAI’s signature Grain-to-Glass philosophy, which seamlessly blends heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation. The expression captures the essence of ripe litchis and mulberries, harmonized with floral notes of lavender and rose. The nutty richness of almonds and the herbal freshness of tulsi enrich the palate, while angelica and orris root contribute earthy undertones for a smooth, lingering finish.

TERAI India Craft Gin – Litchi & Mulberries embodies the same meticulous care and precision as its predecessor. Distilled in a bespoke Carl copper pot still using the classic one-shot London Dry method, the gin is a tribute to India’s diverse botanical heritage. The distillery’s commitment to staying true to the craft ensures a flavour profile that resonates with authenticity and boldness, balancing sweet fruitiness with herbaceous and earthy notes.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shekhar Swarup, Joint Managing Director, Globus Spirits Limited, said, “TERAI India Craft Gin celebrates the rich cultural and natural heritage of India through a modern lens. With TERAI Litchi & Mulberries, we aim to take our journey of exploration and craftsmanship to new heights. This gin not only pays homage to our family’s distilling and agricultural roots but also embraces the vibrant diversity of India’s landscapes and flavours. It’s a perfect harmony of tradition and innovation that speaks to the spirit of modern India.”

TERAI India Craft Gin – Litchi & Mulberries is available in a 750 ml bottle & has been launched in major cities of UP, Rajasthan & Goa, will slowly make its way to other major cities as well with pricing varying across states in accordance with local regulations. This premium gin exemplifies Globus Spirits Ltd’s unwavering dedication to offering discerning consumers the finest in craftsmanship and taste, making it an unmissable addition to India’s premium gin landscape.