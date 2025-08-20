Godrej Agrovet launches Ashitaka, a new herbicide for maize crop

Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet), one of India’s leading diversified agri-businesses, has announced the launch of a new herbicide specifically for Maize crop. Ashitaka’, developed in collaboration with ISK Japan, is an innovative solution that provides effective control over grasses and broad-leaved weeds which is a major challenge faced by maize farmers in India. With weed infestation being a major issue for maize crop, primarily at the initial growth stages, Ashitaka, if applied at 2 to 4 leaf weed stage, can provide good weed control.

Speaking on the launch, Rajavelu NK, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet said, “At Godrej Agrovet, our mission is to deliver innovative, research-driven solutions that empower Indian farmers and uplift farming families by future-proofing agriculture against environmental and market challenges. Effective weed management during the early stages of crop growth is crucial for maize farmers to achieve better productivity. The launch of Ashitaka is a step towards providing farmers in the region a powerful solution to improve yields and enhance profitability.”

Ashitaka’s effective weed control in maize reduces crop-weed competition, enabling better use of limited soil moisture and nutrients, and supporting plant health during critical stages like flowering and grain filling. The recommended dosage – 50 ml/acre with 400 ml/acre of surfactant at the 2 – 4 weed leaf stage, helps in controlling the weeds early and also aids in the reduction of weed-related yield losses, which are known to worsen under weather stress. This results in more consistent output, better grain quality, and a strong hedge against income volatility, particularly in rain-fed areas.

As demand for maize grows for livestock feed, industry, and biofuel, Godrej Agrovet has launched Ashitaka to help farmers tackle varied agro-climatic conditions. This will support round-the-year supply and reduce raw material gaps during lean months.