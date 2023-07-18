Live
- Gopalpur Port achieves record cargo loading
- College toppers felicitated in Dhenkanal
- Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school
- Opening of all gates of Puri temple demanded
- Fake doctor arrested in Digapahandi
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana today
- TN BJP wants Stalin to take up Mekedatu dam issue during Oppn joint meet
- Posters on Nitish Surface in Bengaluru
- Senior Congress leader Oomen Chandi passes away
- INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 18, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today stable.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 18, have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,980. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,980
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 81,500 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.