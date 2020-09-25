Gold and silver rates today fell in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 25 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 25 September 2020: The gold rates continue to decrease further in on Friday in the Indian markets following the gold rates in global markets. On MCX, gold futures have seen a fall by Rs. 580 to Rs. 51,330 per 10 gram while silver futures have been at Rs. 59,700 per kg with an increase of Rs. 2700. The investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.

The Gold rates in Bangalore have slashed today by Rs. 540 per ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 46,960 and per ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,330 with a decrease of Rs. 580.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 47,560 Rs. 51,330 Rs.59,700 Hyderabad Rs. 47,560 Rs. 51,880 Rs.59,700 Kerala Rs. 45,520 Rs. 50,160 Rs 59,700 Vizag Rs. 47,560 Rs. 51,880 Rs.59,700

The gold rates in Hyderabad slashed by Rs. 540 to Rs 47,560 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat is at 51,880 with a decrease of Rs. 590. In Kerala, gold rate have been at Rs 45,510 per ten gram of 22 carat while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 50,160 with a fall of Rs.590 and Rs. 600.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 47,560 and Rs. 51,880 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.