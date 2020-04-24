Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 24 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 24 April, 2020: The yellow metal today continued its uptrend for the third consecutive day in Indian markets. The gold futures rose by nearly 2 percent, which is around Rs. 800 per ten gram. Silver also today edged higher by rising 2.5 percent approximately i.e 42,420. In global markets, gold prices moved lower today amid floating equity markets.

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal continued to surge by Rs. 740 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 41,150 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 607 making it to Rs. 44,690. The rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad rose by Rs. 610 to Rs. 41,660 and Rs. 520 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,300.

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 690 to 40,500 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 610 to Rs. 44,040 in Kerala

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 610 to Rs. 41,660 and and Rs. 520 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 45,300 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 41,150 Rs. 44,690 Rs.42,420 Hyderabad Rs. 41,660 Rs. 45,300 Rs.42,420 Kerala Rs. 40,500 Rs. 44,040 Rs.42,420 Vizag Rs. 41,660 Rs. 45,300 Rs.42,420



