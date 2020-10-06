Gold and silver rates today slashes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 6 October 2020

Gold and Silver rates today, 6 October: Gold rates on Tuesday had slashed after a hike for last three days. On MCX, the gold rates have fell by Rs. 370 to Rs. 51,730 while the silver decreased by Rs. 510 to Rs. 60,700. The gold rates have increased following the global markets wherein the investors eyed to catch up the profits with US stimulus bill. Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. Here are the yellow metal prices at different cities.

In Bangalore, the price of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 47,420 per 10 gm with a fall of Rs. 340 and that 24 carat gold is down by Rs. 370 to Rs. 51,730. In Hyderabad, the gold rate was at Rs 48,020 with a slash of Rs. 490 per ten gram of 22 carat gold and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,380 with a fall of Rs. 530.

The gold rates in Kerala are at Rs 46,400 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,600. While in Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the Hyderabad trends with Rs. 48,020 and Rs. 52,380 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 47,420 Rs. 51,730 Rs.60,700 Hyderabad Rs. 48,020 Rs. 52,380 Rs.60,700 Kerala Rs. 46,400 Rs. 50,600 Rs 60,700 Vizag Rs. 48,020 Rs. 52,380 Rs.60,700

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.