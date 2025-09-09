Gold ETFs attract $233 mn in August

New Delhi: India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net inflows of $233 million in August 2025, marking a 67 per cent jump from the $139 million reported in July, as per World Gold Council data.

This marks the third straight month of inflows globally, and the fourth month of inflows in India, highlighting steady investor appetite for the yellow metal. Except for March and May, every month of 2025 has seen inflows. In India, the price of 24-carat gold per gram is at Rs10,634 on Monday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Year-to-date inflows in ETFs stood at $1.23 billion, just shy of the full-year total of $1.29 billion for 2024. India’s gold ETFs attracted approximately $310 million in 2023, up from $33 million in 2022. Analysts indicate that ongoing allocations highlight gold’s attractiveness as a hedge against equity weakness amid global trade and geopolitical risks.