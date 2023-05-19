Gold prices sees a fall today, trades below Rs. 60,000 per 10 grams

The Gold prices which has been on a slight decline recently, further reduced on Friday. The ten grams of gold price, which continued below Rs. 62,000 has now trading below Rs 60,000 per 10 grams in the domestic market.



The price of gold in the Hyderabad market has decreased by Rs. 300 to Rs 55,800 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold. The price of 24 carat gold has decreased by Rs.330 to Rs.60,870 per 10 grams. Gold in the international market is 1,964.4 dollars per ounce.

The price of silver also decreased slightly by 200 to 74300 per kg. A kilo of silver is Rs 78,000 in the Hyderabad market. Gold prices in Delhi are at Rs. 61,020 for ten grams of 24 carat and Rs. 55,950 for ten grams of 22 carat. The Gold price in Chennai is Rs. 61,360 for ten grams of 24 carats and Rs. 56,250 for ten grams of 22 carat.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 55,800 and the price of 24 carat gold is Rs 60,870.