Gold prices surge while silver prices cut down today, March 27

Gold prices continue to rise further in Friday, March 27. Despite the gold price reduced in the international market, the prices have increased domestically in India. This is the seventh consecutive day that gold prices have gone up. The silver prices on the other hand has come down.

Gold prices rose in the Hyderabad market on Friday. The gold price of ten gram of 24 carat gold rose by Rs.180 to Rs 44,810. At the same time, the price of ten grams of 22 carats of gold also surged Rs.180 to Rs 41,260. The silver price per kg was down by Rs 310 to Rs 41,500. This is mainly due to slowing demand from industry units and coin makers.

In the national capital Delhi market, gold prices rose by Rs.180 per 10 grams of 22 carat to Rs 42,050. Similarly, gold price of 24 carats rose by Rs.180 to Rs 43,250. The price of kg silver also fell by Rs 310 to Rs 41,500.

There are many factors that affect the gold prices such as inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market, geopolitical tensions, trade wars.