Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes today on 28 January 2021

Gold rate today on 28 January 2021: Gold rates have been slashed on Thursday at all major cities On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,900. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,900 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,250. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,170 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 190 decrease and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,570 with Rs. 40 decrease

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,490 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,190. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with decrease of Rs. 330.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,900 Rs. 52,250 Rs.66,200 Chennai Rs. 46,170 Rs. 50,570 Rs.70,700 Kolkata Rs. 48,490 Rs. 51,190 Rs.66,200 Mumbai Rs. 48,000 Rs. 49,000 Rs.66,200

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.