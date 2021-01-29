Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes today on 29 January 2021

Gold rate today on 29 January 2021: Gold rates have been slashed on Friday at all major cities On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,800. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,800 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,140. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,220 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 50 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,620 with Rs. 50 increase

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,480 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,020. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 48,800 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with decrease of Rs. 200.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,800 Rs. 52,140 Rs.66,000 Chennai Rs. 46,220 Rs. 50,620 Rs.70,800 Kolkata Rs. 48,480 Rs. 51,020 Rs.66,000 Mumbai Rs. 47,800 Rs. 48,800 Rs.66,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.