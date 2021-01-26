Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 26 January 2021

Gold rate today on 26 January 2021: Gold rates have been stable on Tuesday at all major cities On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,120. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,090 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,460 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,360 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 180 decrease and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,610 with a slash of Rs. 180.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,660 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,360. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,330 and Rs. 49,330 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs. 10.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,090 Rs. 52,460 Rs.66,700 Chennai Rs. 46,360 Rs. 50,610 Rs.71,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,660 Rs. 51,360 Rs.66,700 Mumbai Rs. 48,330 Rs. 49,330 Rs.66,700

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.