Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today surges on 21 January 2021

Gold rate today on 21 January 2021: Gold rates have continued to surge on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,960. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,910 with a hike of Rs. 110 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,260 with a hike of Rs. 110. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,510 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 190 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,730 with a surge of Rs. 220.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,430 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,230 with . In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,100 and Rs. 49,100 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 40.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,910 Rs. 52,260 Rs.66,500 Chennai Rs. 46,510 Rs. 50,730 Rs.71,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,430 Rs. 51,230 Rs.65,500 Mumbai Rs. 48,100 Rs. 49,100 Rs.65,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.