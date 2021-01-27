Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today hikes on 27 January 2021

Gold rate today on 27 January 2021: The gold rates in major cities across the country have been choppy for the last month. On the overall, the yellow metal rate have come down with a reasonable margin. However, going by the latest gold rates for the day, the rate has increased fir the day on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,230 with a surge of Rs. 110. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 46,050 with a hike of Rs. 110 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,230 with a hike of Rs. 110. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad as well, the gold rate have been on surge by Rs. 110 taking the prices to 46,050 per ten gram of 22-carat gold and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,230.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,230. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 46,050 and Rs. 50,230 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,230 Rs.67,400 Hyderabad Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,230 Rs.71,300 Kerala Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,230 Rs.66,500 Vizag Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,230 Rs.71,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.