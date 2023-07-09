Live
- Vaishnav Tej gets trained in MMA for ‘Aadikeshava’
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
- 2 KIIT Univeristy students to take part in World Para Athletics meet
- ‘Yatra 2’ will not influence voters- Director Mahi V Raghav
- WhatsApp Pink Scam: People asked to stay alert
- Odisha records 25 pc deficit rainfall
- Bahanaga train tragedy: CBI begins to grill 3 arrested railway officials
- ‘Farmers Day’ observed in Manyam, Vizianagaram
- Employees demand to cancel CPS, implement OPS
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 9, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 9, have witnessed a surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,550 with a hike of Rs. 400. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,510 with a hike of Rs. 440.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 76,700 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 1000.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.