Live
- IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad
- UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations
- Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day
- International Choreographer’s Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk
- Gadwal: Police bust fake pesticide racket
- 'No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K'taka', says Kharge
- Mahbubnagar: Irrigation water released from Koil Sagar
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 07 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,800 with a fall of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,050 with a fall of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS