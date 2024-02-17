Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 17 February, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 17 February, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,110 with a hike of Rs. 210 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,300 with a hike of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
