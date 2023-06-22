Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashed, check the rates on June 22

Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on June 21: Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today have been slashed. Going by the today's rates, gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,700 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold also stable and is trading at Rs. 59,670 with a fall of Rs. 330.

While the silver rate in the cosmopolitan city is at Rs. 76,500 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.