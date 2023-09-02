Live
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
- Motorists outraged as toll rate hiked on Devihalli Express Highway
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 02 September, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 02 September 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,050 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,050 with a fall of Rs. 110. In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS