Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 December, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 10 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,150 with a fall of Rs. 550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,350 with a fall of Rs. 600
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
