Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam Surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on July 20: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now at Rs. 55,600 with a hike of Rs. 500 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 60,600 with a hike of Rs. 550.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 82,000 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 600.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
