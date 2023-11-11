Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023

Live
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 11 : The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 55,990 with a slash of Rs. 290 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 61,080 with a surged of Rs. 320
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
