Live
- PM Modi bats for buying local products this Diwali, remembers contribution of tribal warriors in freedom struggle
- Men's ODI WC: 'Something within England team is definitely unsettled', says Eoin Morgan
- AMU to launch its own satellite
- BJP prepares to conduct drought study: formation of teams led by 16 leaders
- 2023 Assembly polls will be first test of Cong's caste census pitch
- She has time to give interviews while escaping examining by ethics panel: BJP MP jibes Mahua Moitra
- No need to visit Karnataka to see Cong govt ‘failures’: KTR
- Villagers panic as leopard enters agri fields
- Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; NSG, NIA teams being sent
- Bengaluru startup comes up with world’s first portable oxygen generator
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 29, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 29 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,400 with a hike of Rs. 600 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,620 with a hike of Rs. 660.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS